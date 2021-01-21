Freicoin (FRC) Trading 20.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 34.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One Freicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a total market cap of $554,462.03 and $6.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000137 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,179,989 coins. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars.

