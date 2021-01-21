Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,069 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.96% of Lands’ End worth $20,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ LE opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $944.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.18. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $359.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.80 million. Research analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

