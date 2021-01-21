Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,769,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 193,176 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 3.37% of MRC Global worth $18,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter worth $44,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in MRC Global by 140.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.64.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $625.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.55. MRC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $13.27.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

