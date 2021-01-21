Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 200,648 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200,648 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.79% of ALLETE worth $25,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 84.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALE opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.13. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $84.71.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.90 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALE. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

