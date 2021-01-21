Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 5,794 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of W. R. Berkley worth $10,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 23.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

