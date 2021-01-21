Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,027 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.82% of LGI Homes worth $21,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGIH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 112.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Third Security LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the third quarter worth about $231,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $106.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.14. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $132.98. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.29. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

