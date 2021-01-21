Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 110,954 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Five Below worth $21,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. FMR LLC increased its position in Five Below by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,639,000 after buying an additional 797,658 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth $59,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth $1,049,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,386,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.22.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $184.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.75 and its 200 day moving average is $136.83. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $197.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 94.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $5,747,483.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,296,266.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

