Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95,446 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.57% of NanoString Technologies worth $16,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 637.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 87.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,631,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,024 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,977,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,026,000 after acquiring an additional 177,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 61.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $78.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen raised NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $286,222.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,343 shares of company stock worth $1,374,751 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

