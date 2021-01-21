Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,931 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Albemarle worth $19,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Albemarle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $180.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Albemarle from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.96.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,249.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

