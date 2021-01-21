Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,951 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Rogers worth $16,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter valued at $250,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $172.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $184.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 556.37 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $201.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $498,027.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,581.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,509,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,781 shares of company stock worth $3,932,807. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ROG. B. Riley lifted their price target on Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

