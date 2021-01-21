Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90,600 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 2.23% of Benefitfocus worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Benefitfocus by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 256,115 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 931,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 305,135 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 198,315 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

BNFT stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.