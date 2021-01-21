Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,125 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.61% of PJT Partners worth $28,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PJT Partners by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 52.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,789 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $8,159,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $79.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.78. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.56. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $297.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

