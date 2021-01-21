Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $10.92 Million Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,084 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 27,097 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,257,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $2,425,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,400 shares of company stock worth $7,833,864 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $92.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.37 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.97. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

