Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $12.24 Million Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,639 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Alliance Data Systems worth $12,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 74,089 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $67.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.21.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADS opened at $72.82 on Thursday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $113.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

