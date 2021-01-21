Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $12.78 Million Stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 972,966 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 123,136 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.74% of Covanta worth $12,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Covanta by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 614,661 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 768,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 470,110 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Covanta by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 645,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 234,179 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Covanta during the third quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 59.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 175,359 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -70.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.71 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Covanta’s payout ratio is 457.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVA. Barclays upgraded shares of Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

In other Covanta news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $34,920.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

