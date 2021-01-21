Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $15.53 Million Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,775,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 287,320 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Alamos Gold worth $15,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGI. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 543,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 32,043 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Alamos Gold by 7.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,337,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,485 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 77,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

