Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $15.91 Million Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.18% of WEX worth $15,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in WEX by 2.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in WEX by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised their price target on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.94.

WEX stock opened at $205.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $236.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,161. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,777 shares of company stock worth $4,604,177 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.