Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $16.19 Million Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,698 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.18% of Flex worth $16,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 403.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,569,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,479,000 after buying an additional 1,257,120 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,915,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Flex by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,628,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,686,000 after acquiring an additional 599,705 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,587,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 470,891 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLEX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $977,915.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 118,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,983. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

