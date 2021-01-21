Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $16.31 Million Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 275,041 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.42% of Itron worth $16,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Itron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $97.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $108.89.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $540.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.91 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $74,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,065.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

