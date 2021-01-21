Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $16.33 Million Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,887,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,496 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.33% of RPT Realty worth $16,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 29.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 27.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $14.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

