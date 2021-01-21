Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $21.67 Million Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,177,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 157,487 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.96% of Brightcove worth $21,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 3.7% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brightcove by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 24,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brightcove by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 83,340 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Brightcove by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 205,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 83,379 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BCOV. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

BCOV stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $735.22 million, a PE ratio of -49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.31 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.