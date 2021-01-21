Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $29.04 Million Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414,656 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,040 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.42% of PDC Energy worth $29,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000.

In related news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $63,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDCE. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

