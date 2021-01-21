Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 120.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 245,599 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Insmed worth $14,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 181.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 325.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 503.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 29.6% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period.

INSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

INSM opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 2.43. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $42.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $6,806,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,651.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,800 over the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

