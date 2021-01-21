Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 127,686 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.86% of Navigator worth $11,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 3.6% during the third quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,365,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Navigator by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,244,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Navigator by 38.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 374,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 103,846 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in Navigator by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 265,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Navigator by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $621.10 million, a PE ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 2.33. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.42 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

