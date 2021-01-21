Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Makes New $16.96 Million Investment in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 590,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,958,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Covetrus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 25,430,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,498,000 after buying an additional 14,357,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 7,469.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,224 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,320,000. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,642,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after buying an additional 292,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares in the company, valued at $755,461.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $77,756.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,556 shares of company stock valued at $330,967. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $38.36 on Thursday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($8.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

