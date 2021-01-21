Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Raises Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,037,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,928 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.23% of Under Armour worth $15,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Under Armour by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 36.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

