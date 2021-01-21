Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Everest Re Group worth $14,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,227,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,070,000 after buying an additional 68,858 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,207,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,564,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 798,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 676,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,631,000 after purchasing an additional 246,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at about $79,119,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.08.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $236.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.14 and its 200 day moving average is $219.36. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $294.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

