Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 13,889 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,889 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Raymond James worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter worth $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $471,736.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $59,362.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555 over the last three months. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.73.

Raymond James stock opened at $103.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.53 and a 200-day moving average of $81.60. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $105.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

