Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 147,492 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 147,492 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.27% of AECOM worth $19,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in AECOM by 8.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 702,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AECOM has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $55.73.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

