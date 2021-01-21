Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 16,853 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,853 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Qorvo worth $22,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 1,206.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after buying an additional 188,123 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter worth about $3,676,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Qorvo by 25.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,386,000 after acquiring an additional 63,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $186.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.69. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

