Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 185,254 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,254 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Cardlytics worth $24,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 272,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cardlytics by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,726,000 after buying an additional 219,519 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,815,000 after buying an additional 212,351 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1,538.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 212,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 199,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 36.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 598,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,230,000 after buying an additional 159,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

In related news, Director John L. Jr. Klinck sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $291,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,780 shares of company stock worth $14,883,301. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics stock opened at $121.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.49 and its 200 day moving average is $94.41. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $150.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.21 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

