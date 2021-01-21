Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 28,506 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,506 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.57% of Rapid7 worth $26,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 53,571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 75.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 84.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rapid7 from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.42.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $121,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,464,120.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,462 shares in the company, valued at $14,340,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,525. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $94.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.91.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

