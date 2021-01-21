Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 4,615 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $9,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,260,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 29.9% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 11,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

NYSE:MLM opened at $310.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $319.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MLM. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $316.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.78.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.