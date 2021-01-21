Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 5,692 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Varex Imaging worth $13,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VREX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 302.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth $934,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 74.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 213.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 49,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $19.12 on Thursday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varex Imaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

