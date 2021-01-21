Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 978,409 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,035,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 978,409 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.92% of Euronav worth $16,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EURN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 1,327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 432,499 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Euronav by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,291,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $105,467,000 after purchasing an additional 430,483 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,973,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Euronav by 1,602.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 146,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Euronav by 39.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 67,786 shares during the period. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EURN opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. The company had revenue of $205.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EURN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

