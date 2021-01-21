Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 98,364 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,364 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.55% of Tronox worth $11,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Tronox by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tronox by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tronox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.38. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.34 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

