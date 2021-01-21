Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 9,841 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,841 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.17% of Universal Display worth $18,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

In other Universal Display news, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $2,133,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,126,867.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,467 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,738. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display stock opened at $257.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.46 and a 200-day moving average of $197.63. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 115.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.75.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.