Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Takes $24.59 Million Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,590,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.72% of Magnite as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $19,378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,568,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,379,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGNI. 140166 assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Magnite from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $36.18.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $60.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $197,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 345,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,271,654 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.