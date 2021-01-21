Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,691 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.91% of 2U worth $26,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 2U by 37.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,238,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,768 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,901,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,663,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in 2U by 11.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,056,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,135,000 after acquiring an additional 645,766 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the third quarter worth $12,528,000.

Get 2U alerts:

TWOU stock opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.10.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TWOU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

In other 2U news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.