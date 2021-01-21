Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,253 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.19% of Darling Ingredients worth $18,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 27,558 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $4,169,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $19,997,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR stock opened at $68.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $68.97.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $1,365,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,446,557.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,138.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. CSFB started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

