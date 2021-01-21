Frontier (FRONT) Price Hits $0.68

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Frontier has a market capitalization of $16.66 million and approximately $13.98 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00002167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frontier has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00052111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00124912 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00072426 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00284761 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00068091 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,505,007 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

Frontier Token Trading

Frontier can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

