FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of FS KKR Capital worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 328.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSK. National Securities began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

FSK stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $17.33. 1,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,441. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.25 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

