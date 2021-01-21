FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) Trading Down 5.5%

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $13.01. 8,568,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 2,796,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition stock. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.21% of FTAC Olympus Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

