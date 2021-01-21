FTAC Olympus Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FTOCU) Trading Down 6%

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU)’s stock price dropped 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 1,641,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 564,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $27,490,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $25,000,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $18,487,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $18,000,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $11,461,000.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

