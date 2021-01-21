FTX Token (FTT) Price Hits $8.47 on Exchanges

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $799.57 million and approximately $39.08 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $8.47 or 0.00029141 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00060603 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.55 or 0.00534876 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005602 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00040131 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,083.86 or 0.03726905 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017221 BTC.
FTX Token Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “
FTX Token Token Trading
FTX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.