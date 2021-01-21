fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.20 Million

Brokerages expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to report $97.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.49 million to $97.90 million. fuboTV posted sales of -$1.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,330.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year sales of $251.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $241.35 million to $260.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $446.31 million, with estimates ranging from $435.19 million to $463.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million.

FUBO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

FUBO traded up $3.63 on Monday, hitting $33.78. 539,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,681,547. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in fuboTV stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 204,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of fuboTV as of its most recent SEC filing.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.