Function X (FX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58,800.00

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.0704 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $16.18 million and approximately $58,800.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Function X has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,524.51 or 1.00366207 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00025152 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002574 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015177 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003151 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000213 BTC.
- ExtStock Token (XT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000151 BTC.
- Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.
- SaluS (SLS) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00033646 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.