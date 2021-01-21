Function X (FX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58,800.00

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.0704 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $16.18 million and approximately $58,800.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Function X has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,524.51 or 1.00366207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00025152 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015177 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00033646 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,857,112 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

