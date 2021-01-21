Function X (FX) Trading 3.8% Higher This Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Function X has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $15.70 million and approximately $623,932.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,872.99 or 0.99985082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00024164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015406 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000204 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,860,507 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

