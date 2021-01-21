Function X (FX) Trading 3.8% Higher This Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Function X has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $15.70 million and approximately $623,932.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,872.99 or 0.99985082 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00024164 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002551 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015406 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- ECC (ECC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000312 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
