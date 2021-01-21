Fundamenta (FMTA) Hits Market Cap of $81,147.86

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $81,147.86 and approximately $387,638.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta token can currently be purchased for $0.0927 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00052937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00127436 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00072836 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00287870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00071893 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Fundamenta Token Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

Fundamenta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

