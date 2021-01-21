FunFair (FUN) Price Up 21.2% Over Last Week

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. One FunFair token can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. FunFair has a market cap of $106.36 million and $1.24 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00061725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.83 or 0.00553178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00041165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,227.93 or 0.03863226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00016750 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

